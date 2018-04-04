S. Sudanese baby beheaded in Uganda

A 2-year-old South Sudanese refugee child has been beheaded by an unknown assailant in Palabek refugee camp in Lamwo district in northern Uganda.

Evaline Aburu was found dead in a nearby swamp on the 29th of March after more than a week of searching.

The Police in the Palabek refugee settlement have arrested a man in connection with the beheading of the infant.

“It was a day of general food distribution. The older people left to get their monthly ration and children were left at home and on that particular night the kid disappeared,” said Ochieng Dominic, the cluster leader of zone five in Palabek camp.

He told Eye Radio that the baby’s body was found nine days later.

Mr Ochieng added that this practice is prevalent in the refugee settlement.

“The situation in the camp is not really good; we have other wrong elements here who come at night and grab kids.”

UNHCR, the body responsible for protecting the safety of refugees, especially children, was not immediately available for comment.