S.Sudanese in Australia innovate radio app to broadcast across the world

Two South Sudanese living in Launceston city – north of Tasmania have innovated a radio app to broadcast news from South Sudan and discuss issues concerning the South Sudanese community in Australia.

Juma Piri Piri – the President of the Federation of Equatoria Association in Australia – and Samson Masiya – who have both lived in Australia for more than 10 years spearheaded the innovation of the radio app.

The radio has been named FECAA radio and now reaches up to approximately 7,000 listeners across Launceston city.

Juma Piri Piri told Eye Radio that in recent years, there has been a lot of negative rhetoric in the media about South Sudanese in the diaspora.

“We have come under intense media attacks on range of levels because we are seen as trouble makers and none-law-abiding citizens.”

Mr Piri Piri said the radio now provides an opportunity to educate people about South Sudanese culture and change the negative perception the mainstream media portrays about South Sudanese.

“We have been working extremely hard to correct some of this critics … they might be able to have deeper understanding on some of the issues they are concerned about.”

The radio broadcasts 24 hours of South Sudanese news, activities, music and culture.