S. Sudanese in Australia condemn exclusion from support program

The South Sudanese Community in Australia has condemned the recent immigration policy that excludes South Sudan from the community Support Program.

Under the pilot program, South Sudanese-Australians were able to apply and privately sponsor refugees to move to Australia.

Last week, the Australian government announced that nationals of several other specific countries that were previously considered for supported resettlement, such as South Sudan, Somalia and Iran, are now excluded.

Nyadol William Nyuon – a South Sudanese-Australian lawyer says the action may have been provoked by the recent media reports of growing criminal activities among South Sudanese there.

However Ms. Nyadol says the media reports are exaggeration of the actual events on ground.

“A lot of it has been exaggerated, a lot of it is not based on facts, a lot of it is based on just the media kind of running the story and its selling, and to some degree it’s unfair.”

She says crimes committed by South Sudanese in Australia amount to only 1%.

“Unfortunately, the conduct of a few people is being used to punish both the community in Australia here and the potential community that is back in South Sudan,” added Nyadol.

But the Director of International Organization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador John Andruga says it’s the right of a country to either accept or deny refugees.

“To receive a refugee is the prerogative of the host country, and to deny is also their prerogative,” he said.

The global special humanitarian visa is for people subject to substantial discrimination amounting to a gross violation of human rights in their home country, and from which they have fled.

They also must be proposed by a person or organization in Australia.

In a statement last week, the Department of Home Affairs in Australia says priority countries determined by the government are now Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Bhutan, Syria and Iraq.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are nearly 5,000 South Sudanese on the continent.