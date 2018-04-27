S. Sudanese angered by postponement of peace talks

South Sudanese have expressed anger in the postponement of the peace talks.

The IGAD once again postponed the continuation of the second phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum to the 17th of next month.

The talks were supposed to start on the 2nd of May and this was after they were first postponed from the 26th of April.

In a statement published on its website, IGAD said the decision was made during its council of ministers meeting held in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Some residents of Juba say delaying the signing of a peace accord in South Sudan is affecting their daily activities.

“They are not minding the citizens. We are always crying for peace and the government is always going there for peace but they don’t come with the right feedback,” said John Matoa.

During the IGAD meeting they assessed the positions of the parties to the revitalization forum.

The parties include the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, the SPLM/A-In Opposition, Civil Society Groups and other stakeholders.

IGAD said it has agreed that there still exist wide gaps between the different groups that need to be narrowed.

It added that the postponement will allow continuation of shuttle diplomacy meetings with the parties in order to have a meaningful outcome of the mediation.

“Some people’s suffering is others’ enjoyment. That is why they feel the peace talks should be pushed every time. The benefits they are getting are on the suffering of others,” stressed one Kejo Samuel.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, told Eye Radio the government has not received an official notification from IGAD on the change of the dates.

“We have not yet gotten the official communication. This is on the social media. So we don’t talk of what is on the social media,” he told Eye Radio on Friday.

However, the statement seen by Eye Radio is undersigned by Abdullahi Busuri, Program Manager, at IGAD’s Information and Documentation Section.

According to the statement attributed to IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais, the continuation of the talks will be conducted from the 17th to the 21st of May.

There have been several calls on parties to exercise political will and compromise in order for the peace process to be successful.

Earlier this week, the East African Community applied to become part of the High Level Revitalization Forum in order to break the deadlock in the peace process.

The South Sudan Chapter Chair at regional bloc’s assembly, Thomas Dut, said IGAD has not done enough to bring peace to South Sudan.

“We are doubting the initiative being held by the IGAD because if you see the peace talks have taken years and the initiative itself is not bringing peace,” he said.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed last year by IGAD to develop revised and realistic timelines for the August 2015 agreement.

During the first phase of the forum, deliberations focused on achieving a cessation of hostilities and culminated in the signing of an Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access.

The second phase of the forum, convened in February, kicked off with deliberations on the Declaration of Principles to guide the dialogue.

It also deliberated on Chapter I and II of peace agreement which talks about governance and Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements.

(Additional information by Ray Okech)