S.Sudanese women participation matters in enduring peace – Canadian official

South Sudanese women have what it takes to help achieve sustainable peace in the country, a Senior Program Officer on Conflict Prevention and Mediation at the Canadian embassy in Juba, Peter Wright, has said.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Juba on Wednesday at a launch of the Network of Women Peace Actors in South Sudan.

“As we see that it matters because when women are included in peace processes, peace is more enduring.”

Peter believed that this can be done by including women in the governance economic, and security sectors.

“It matters because when women are included in the economy, economic growth is greater. It matters because when women are included in governance, states are more stable,” he said

He future more said: “It matters because when women are included in our security everyone is safer. And it matters because we believe it is the best way to eliminate poverty.”

The UN Women Peace Building Specialist, Trand Tran, observed that the 35% allocation for women in the agreement has not been met, especially with the recent appointments to the committees.

“…. at the national level we observe that it is being far to reach to the 35 % Quota for women.”

Ms. Tran said despite that, women can still participate in the new peace deal implementation, especially at the community level.

“There is still opportunity at the grassroots to ensure women’s meaningful participation in the peace process.”

She went on to say that the UN women would ensure it supports the peace process by reaching out to the most vulnerable women and girls who are affected by the conflict.

The forum brought together National Women Organizations, female government officials and religious representatives.