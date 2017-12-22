S. Sudan withholds disavowing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

South Sudan and thirty four other countries have withheld their votes on the UN resolution not to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Thirty five countries abstained from the votes on Thursday after Turkey and Yemen co-sponsored a draft resolutions which calls on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

The decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was overwhelmingly condemned by most UN member countries despite threats from the US to pull funding from the world body.

One hundred and twenty eight countries voted for the resolution, while nine voted “No.

Among the countries that abstained are; South Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda , Mexico, Australia, among others.

“We have nothing to do with that. Our position is the UN and the AU position which backs the two-state solution between the Palestine and the Israel,” said Ambassador Mawien Makol, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The vote comes days after U.S President Donald Trump made a declaration that his country will be moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We have nothing to do about the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem,” he added.

Last week, the government of South Sudan said it was not concerned about President Trump Administrations’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s’ capital.

But majority of the UN member countries condemned the Jerusalem decision as illegal, destabilizing, and a violation of international law.

They said the fate of Jerusalem should be considered a “final status” issue, only to be decided at the end of an Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

“Those in favor are 128, those against it are 9, and those that abstained are 35. The draft resolution is adopted,” said Miroslav Lajčák, the President of the UN General Assembly as he read out the results.

The members resolved that no country should base their diplomatic mission in Jerusalem as a result.

But the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu described the vote as meaningless.

He applauded the countries that abstained from voting “for their stalwart defense of Israel and their stalwart defense of the truth”.

“I do appreciate the fact that a growing number of countries refused to participate in this theatre of the absurd,” added Netanyahu.

The UN stressed that Jerusalem is a final status issue to be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.