S. Sudan urged to join anti-money laundering group

The Council of European Union is urging the government of South Sudan to join the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group.

The Tanzania-based regional organization evaluates and monitors members’ compliance with international standards against money laundering and terrorist financing.

It also undertakes research and analysis in order to better understand related risks and vulnerabilities in the region.

Several reports by the likes of the Global Witness and the Enough Project show that there are high levels of corruption and illicit financial flows that fuel the conflict in South Sudan.

“The EU strongly condemns the high levels of corruption and illicit financial flows that fuel the conflict,” the EU Council said in a statement.

It called for greater financial accountability, adherence to international financial standards and responsible engagement with the regional and international financial sectors.

The body added that this initiatives would “restore the confidence of the people and international partners in the management of public funds in South Sudan”.

It also threatened to continue applying its autonomous arms embargo and reiterated the call for a UN arms embargo.

Part of the statement underscores the decision of IGAD Council of Ministers to take targeted sanctions against individual peace violators, and encourages the AU to implement this decision.