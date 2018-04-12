S. Sudan told to stop war for sanctions to be lifted

A Sudanese economist has said that ending the conflict in South Sudan is the most viable option for the country to ensure that US sanctions on its oil companies are lifted.

Last month, the US government listed 15 oil-related institutions for sanctions.

It said this restrictions will force the government and companies to show that the country’s oil will benefit its people and not enrich corrupt elites or fuel violence.

“These are not the only sanctions Americans are imposing on South Sudan. So it is better not to fight the wrong war,” said Sidgi Kaballo, a professor at Ahfad University in Khartoum.

“The proper war is internal peace, political reconciliation, and establishing a new democratic state that represent the people of South Sudan.”

Those listed include the state-owned Nilepet, Dar Petroleum, Sudd Petroleum, and GNPOC.

Others are the ministries of petroleum and mining.

The U.S. and other companies will now need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any U.S.-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

The US has used similar strategies for putting pressure on Sudan by imposing economic sanctions in order to pressure Omar Al-Bashir to stop committing atrocities against the people Sudan, especially in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.