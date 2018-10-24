S.Sudan ‘surging’ oil sector is ready for investors -Expert

South Sudan is capable of tripling its current oil production levels if more companies invests in the sector, said the CEO of Africa Oil and Power platform.

In August, the country resumed pumping crude oil via Sudan from the Toma South oil field in Ruweng state, producing 45, 000 barrels per day from six existing wells.

The Minister of Petroleum had earlier said there are 32 wells in Toma South alone, raising the prospects of the country to reach an output of 120, 000 barrels per day by 2019.

Experts believe South Sudan’s oil reserves is estimated at 3.5 billion barrels, but only 30 percent has been explored.

According to the CEO of Africa Oil and Power, South Sudan requires new investors and international service companies to fuel new growth in its expanding oil discovery.

The country recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a new Russia-based company, JSC Zarubezhneft to spud-in in new and existing ‘payzone’.

Nigeria-based Oranto Petroleum began exploring for oil and gas in Block B3 in November 2017.

Guillaume Doane, told CNBC Africa television that the successful resumption of oil production this year and the introduction of new international companies into the market, is a sign that South Sudan could reach its target of producing 280, 000 barrels per day.

“There is an ongoing production base which is capable –at top capacity –to produce upwards of 350,000 to 400,000 barrels per day. That’s approximately three-times what is currently coming out of the ground,” said Doane.



In 2011, the country’s production levels were at 350, 000 barrels per day.

“So the existing production base warrants a lot of service companies to enter the market, bring new technologies, enhance and improve oil recovery techniques – which the market thoroughly needs,” Mr. Doane added.

“…And also there are exploration assets to be acquired from companies.”

Prospects & Guarantees



In June, South Sudanese parties signed the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, where they committed themselves to a permanent ceasefire, including the protection of oil fields.

An agreement with Sudan also saw a joint venture by the two countries to repair damages and resume production at the major oil fields in Unity and Heglig areas.

Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, the Minister of Petroleum said the government has established a security force to ensure the protection of the country’s oilfields.

He also announced that the national oil company, NilePet, was seeking partners for joint ventures with more service companies to bring new technology to the oilfields to meet environmental, production and community targets.

These moves, according to Mr. Doane, will encourage more investors into South Sudan energy sector.

“First and foremost, you are talking about a country with the 5th largest oil reserves on the continent, it has a large legacy in the oil and gas industry; well-established oil and gas reserves, well-established oil and gas infrastructure, and ongoing production increases that are appetizing for the average oil and gas investors,” he said.

Earlier, CNPC and Petronas confirmed their commitment to improving and increasing oil production in South Sudan after re-signing their production agreements with the government.

2nd South Sudan Oil & Power Conference

In order to expand the prospects for energy sector growth, the second South Sudan Oil and Power conference will be held next month in Juba.

The conference is expected to attract international investors and service companies into the country’s newly revamped oil industry.

The two-day event, under the auspices of Salva Kiir, will also include ministerial delegations from Sudan and Equatorial Guinea.

This year’s theme is “Embracing the Private Sector,” where panelists will discuss oilfield development; building the nation through energy infrastructure; and public private partnerships and initiatives; as well as a reception and gala dinner, presentations and workshops.