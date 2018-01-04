S. Sudan-Sudan Railway network to be reopened in 2 months

The railway network between South Sudan and Sudan will be reopened in the next two months, said the Chairperson of the South Sudan Business Community.

Ayii Duong said this comes as part of the agreements signed between President Salva Kiir and Omar al Bashir late last year.

The two leaders agreed to reactivate the cooperation agreement on trade, free movement and border security.

“The railway line needs to be rehabilitated with marram,” he said on the state-owned SSBC.

“After its completion, it will be the role of the police to protect it.”

Wau state Minister of Physical Infrastructure, Mario Nyibango, said they are assessing the needs of the station so that it can be ready to receive goods from Sudan:

“The business community of South Sudan is tasked to oversee the rehabilitation of Wau railway station, because this station will be the receiving goods from Sudan.”

For his part, the Governor of Wau, Angelo Taban Biajo expressed the readiness of the state to provide security during the rehabilitation of the railway line.

We are united to provide security here in Wau, so that investors will come. So we are calling on all the investors to come and invest in Wau.”