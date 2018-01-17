S. Sudan, Sudan to hold border meeting next month

The South Sudan and Sudan Joint Political and Security Committee will next month review the withdrawal of forces from the border and the creation of a buffer zone.

The Minister of Defense, Kuol Manyang Juuk, said in the previous meeting, the two countries agreed to demilitarize the border except the police, immigration and custom units of both countries.

He said South Sudan has fully complied with the agreement and is in the process of completing the withdrawal of forces from its border with the Sudan.

“We are actually implementing the cooperation agreement signed by the two presidents in 2012, and the cooperation was dependent on the pulling back of the forces,” said Mr Kuol.

He said the minister of interior has been directed to deploy the police forces to man the border instead of the military.

“Sudan government has pulled back its forces and also we have pulled back our forces its only one station that remained, we are now working possibly, in a week or 10 days’ time we would have completed pulling back the forces,” he added.

The defense minister added that the meeting will convene in the first week of February in the Ethiopian Capital – Addis Ababa, under the auspices of the African Union High Implementation Panel.

In September 2012, both Juba and Khartoum signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, and border trade among others.