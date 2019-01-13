S.Sudan Secondary School Exams begin Monday

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has announced the commencement of the 2018 secondary examinations countrywide on Monday.

The examinations beginning with an English paper at 9 am, will last for two weeks till 25th of January.

According to the minister, Deng Deng Hoc, a total of 23,316 candidates of which 6,333 of them representing 27.2%, are females and 16, 983, which is 72.8%, are males.

They will take part in the exams in 218 centres across the country. 22,975 of the candidates are in the academic section, while 175 are commerce students and 166 from vocational schools.

He said no candidate has registered to sit for agriculture. According to the arrangement 22,415 of candidates will do their papers in English in 216 centers while 901 will answer questions in Arabic in 20 centers.

“All the arrangements have already been completed, and the exams will continue until the 25 of January,” Deng Deng Hoc told a press conference on Saturday at the ministry.

Minister Hoc also refuted reports that were widely circulated on the social media that the exam papers have been leaked, and were sold to some candidates.

He said they investigated the matter and found that they were forged exams. “We sent people there and we got the papers they were selling and then we compared with ours, but they are not matching.”

Mr Hoc did not state whether any legal measures were taken against those individuals.

“We have caught somebody selling papers in Munuki [Juba], Wau and Kuajok. They typed them and sold to students as if it’s genuine, but they are fake.”