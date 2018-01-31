S. Sudan and S. Africa sign security reforms agreement

The Ministry of Defense has signed a memorandum of understanding with its South African counterpart to enhance security sector reforms.

The MoU that mainly focuses on cooperation in defense, will see the armies of the two countries conduct joint military exercises, training and capacity building.

Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said the agreement will strengthen relations between the two countries:

“Capacity building and then we have bringing about peace or strengthening peace because peace in itself is meaningless unless; it is supported by development.”

His South African counter part, Nosiviwe Mapisa -Nqakula, also reiterated that the agreement will pave the way for the formation of defense committee which will meet regularly and advice on areas of co-operation.

“It is important for the defense force to have contact with our defense force so that maybe they take a few lessons including lessons from mistakes we may have committed as a country as well,” she said.

During the signing of the MoU, the two ministers also discussed the security situation in the country.

South Africa is a guarantor to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed by the parties on 21st of December 2017.