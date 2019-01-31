S.Sudan, S. Africa enter into energy cooperation deal

The Ministry of Petroleum has entered into a technical assistance cooperation agreement with the African Energy Chamber to strengthen the country’s capacity to manage its oil industry.

This technical assistance will support South Sudan in building an enabling environment for business and a world-class oil industry for the benefits of all citizens and investors.

According to the agreement, the chamber will be conducting an immediate needs assessment of South Sudan’s oil and gas sector, detailing the key institutional and policy reforms required to strengthen capacity across the country’s value-chain, while mobilizing finance for the country.

At the signing ceremony, the minister of petroleum – Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth – welcomed the partnership with the African Energy Chamber, saying “energy access is important for every South Sudanese for economic growth.”

He added that, despite the successful resumption of oil production in several fields in the country, capacity building programs are required to enable nationals to work and manage oil resources properly.

For his part, the Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber – NJ Ayuk said; “now is the time for the oil industry to rally around South Sudan’s efforts to build a sustainable hydrocarbons sector, whose revenues shall equitably benefit all South Sudanese.”

He said the strengthening of South Sudan’s oil sector is also a priority as it will provide a pillar for the development of East Africa’s entire energy value-chain.



African Energy industry – a South African based-entity works to bring willing governments and credible businesses together for the growth of the African energy sector under international standard business practices.

The partnership with South Sudan’s oil sector was signed in Johannesburg – South Africa.