S.Sudan risks losing revenues to EAC tariff protocol

The Commissioner General of National Revenue Authority has said new tax laws need to be put place to counter the impact of the common external tariff protocol South Sudan may implement as a new member state of the regional bloc.

The Common external tariff refers to the identical rate of tariff imposed on goods imported from foreign countries.

According to the protocol on the establishment of the East African Customs Union, goods imported from partner states shall be duty free while a uniform tariff shall be imposed on goods being imported from countries outside the region.

“The only thing we can do is to come out with new tax laws and new tax measures so that we can impose certain taxes on these groups,” Commissioner Olympio Atippio said.

Dr Atippio said once South Sudan starts implementing this protocol, it is going to lose some revenue.

“If we are importing 90% of our goods from the East African member countries, can you imagine the type of revenues we will be losing if we don’t put measures in place.”

He suggested that the tax policy be reformed to mitigate the challenges that shall result from this obligation.

Dr Olympio further recommend that South Sudan submit what he called “stay of application” to exempt itself from implementing this protocol until necessary measures are put in place.

We have to identify what are our sensitive goods…and the stay of application is not automatic, you have to apply for.”