S. Sudan regional MPs to table motion about thrown-out law students

An MP representing South Sudan in the regional parliament says they are due to table a motion regarding issue of South Sudan law students in Kenya.

Last year, Kenya locked out some South Sudanese nationals studying there from being admitted as advocates in the country, denying them opportunity to practice law in Kenya.

The Kenyan Council of Legal Education informed the students that section 12 (a) of Advocates Act limit eligibility for admission to the roll of advocates to citizens of Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.

But Honorable Gideon Gatpan – who is a member of EALA – argues that South Sudanese students are entitled to the full enjoyment of the rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by East African Community protocol.

“It will be resolved because it is something in the common market protocol and our students should be kind of wait for the answers.”

According to protocol of common market, South Sudanese are entitled to provision of free service, goods and people, and free movement and labor.

Honorable Gatpan says the MPs are due to raise the concern in the parliament against Kenya for not implementing the provisions of the common market protocol.

“We will be able to deal with it, and the region is about to solve this issue.”

But he says they are also be engaging with the Kenya government to resolve the matter amicably.

South Sudan joined the East African Community in April 2016.