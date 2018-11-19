S. Sudan rated among worst in world in global Rule of Law Index

The US-based global polling group has ranked South Sudan as the third worst country for law and order in the world.

On Sunday, the Gallup published the results of its latest poll investigation perceptions of crime and policing among 142 countries in the world.

It conducted over 1,000 face to face and telephonic interviews in each country – with a total of 148,000 responses – asking people about levels of crime in their area, how safe they felt walking the streets, and how much confidence they had in the local police.

Out of the 142 countries it ranked, South Sudan was placed at number 140, followed by Afghanistan and Venezuela.

In South Sudan, 50 percent of the respondents said they had been the victims of theft in the past year.

The report monitors these important indicators of global feelings on security, crime and law enforcement to track the progress of building a more peaceful and secure world.

The Global Law and Order report also offers leaders an update on the progress countries are making toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of “promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies”.

It also highlights those countries that are in need of dire change.