S. Sudan rated among dangerous countries to be born

A new survey has ranked South Sudan among the world’s most dangerous countries to be born.

In press release by UNICEF, the new report on newborn mortality indicates that global death of newborn babies remain alarmingly high, particularly among the world’s poorest countries.

It said more than 80% of newborn death are due to prematurity, complications during birth or infection such as pneumonia and sepsis.

The report also notes that 8 of the 10 most dangerous places to be born are in sub-Saharan Africa, where pregnant women are much less likely to receive assistance during delivery due to poverty, conflict and weak institutions.

However, UNICEF said the deaths can be prevented with access to well-trained midwives, along with proven solution like clean water, disinfectants, breastfeeding within the first hour, skin to skin contact and good nutrition.

“Globally, in low-income countries, the average newborn mortality rate is 27 death per 1,000 births,” the statement partly read.

“The highest newborn mortality rates in South Sudan is 1 per 27 births followed by Guinea- Bissau – 1 in 26 and Côte d’Ivoire, 1 in 27 births; while in Mali, one child per 28 newborns.”

According to the survey, in high income countries, the rate is 3 deaths per 1,000.

Newborns from the riskiest places to give birth are up to 59 times more likely to die than those from safest places.

The lowest newborn mortality rates, for example 1 died in 1,111 newborns.

UNICEF issued an urgent appeal to governments, health care providers, donors, the private sector, families and businesses to keep every child alive.

This can be done by recruiting, training, retaining and managing sufficient numbers of doctors, nurses and midwives with expertise in maternal and newborn care, the agency added.