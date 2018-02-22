S. Sudan ranked the 2nd most corrupt country

South Sudan has been ranked as the world’s second most corrupt country after Somalia, for 2 consecutive years.

In the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index released on Wednesday, South Sudan has been placed at 179 out of 180 countries and territories globally.

In 2016, only 176 countries were rated in the Transparency International report, in which South Sudan was at number 175.

According to Transparency International, the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index highlights that the majority of countries are making little or no progress in ending corruption.

Further analysis shows journalists and activists in corrupt countries risk their lives every day in an effort to speak out.

“No activist or reporter should have to fear for their lives when speaking out against corruption,” said Patricia Moreira, the Managing Director of Transparency International.

“Given current crackdowns on both civil society and the media worldwide, we need to do more to protect those who speak up.”

The index ranks the countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

It uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

South Sudan has scored 14 and is followed by Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Sudan.

New Zealand and Denmark rank highest with scores of 89 and 88 respectively.

To curb corruption, Transparency International recommended that governments and businesses must do more to encourage free speech, independent media, political dissent and an open and engaged civil society.

Civil society and governments have also been urged to promote laws that focus on access to information.

The anti-corruption body further called on activists and governments to take advantage of the momentum generated by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to advocate and push for reforms at the national and global level.

It added that governments and businesses should proactively disclose relevant public interest information in open data formats.