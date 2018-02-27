S. Sudan may qualify for 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations

South Sudan national under-20 teams have a chance to qualify for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after drawing with Uganda.

According to fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday, the first round of the qualifiers will be played on March 30-April 1, 2018 with the return legs scheduled for April 20-22, 2018.

Uganda will host the first leg while South Sudan will host the return leg with the aggregate winner playing against Cameroon in the second round.

The winner between over two legs will face Mali or Tanzania and DR Congo in the second round with matches scheduled for July in the final round.

Elsewhere, Rwanda and Kenya will face off at this stage with the young Amavubi set to visit their Kenyan counterparts first in a two legged affair.

The final qualifying round will be staged in July with the winners earning automatic slots to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be staged in Niger Republic from which four teams will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Nigeria are the record holders with titles won in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015.