S. Sudan prisons congested due to judicial delays

Judicial delays have led to congestion in prisons across the country, according to the Director General of the National Prisons.

The overcrowding has made it difficult for authorities to feed inmates and clean water remains one of the biggest challenges, said General Henry Kuany Aguer, who just concluded a tour to prisons in 12 states.

The visit was aimed at assessing the welfare of prisoners in the states.

General Kuany attributed the delays in court proceedings to few numbers of judges working across the country:

“If the judges are working, the rate is very low; the number of convicted prisoners is always smaller than the number of remanded.”

Justice and judges in the country went on strike in May last year in demand for better working conditions and pay rise.

They had also called for the removal of the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, who they said had failed to address their issues.

The move had caused congestion in prisons and police cells, as many had been waiting for court trials.

The strike was called off in September last year, however, according to General Kuany, little is being done by the judges to ease off the jamming at the correctional institutions.

In Juba Prison, a facility that is supposed to accommodate less than 500 inmates, the Director General said, has more than 1,300 prisoners.

General Kuany told Eye Radio that prisoners are being encouraged to cultivate their own food to survive.

In most of the detention facilities, overcrowding accompanied by poor hygiene has led to outbreak of diseases such as skin infection.