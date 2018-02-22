S. Sudan prisons congested due to judicial delays

Judicial delays have led to congestion in prisons across the country, according to the Director General of the National Prisons.

The overcrowding has made it difficult for authorities to feed inmates and clean water remains one of the biggest challenges, said General Henry Kuany Aguer, who just concluded a tour to prisons in 12 states.

The visit was aimed at assessing the welfare of prisoners in the states.

General Kuany attributed the delays in court proceedings to few numbers of judges working across the country.

In Juba Prison, a facility that is supposed to accommodate less than 500 inmates, the Director General said, has more than 1,300 prisoners.

General Kuany told Eye Radio that prisoners are being encouraged to cultivate their own food to survive.

He spoke to Eye Radio’s Joakino Francis.