South Sudan peace agreement has brought more progress in the past four months since the signing, according to the UN SG, Antonio Guterres.

The agreement was inked by the parties in September, 2018. Thoma Cirilo who is the leader of the National Salvation Front a rebel movement, is not party to the agreement.

However, in his New Year message to the world citizens from New York, Chief Guterres said the accord has revitalized chances for peace in the country.

“The agreement between the parties to the conflict in South Sudan has revitalized chances for peace, bringing more progress in past four months than in the previews four year.”

To the world nations, Mr Guteres said the body will this year continue to put pressure on the member states to ensure issues affecting the globe such as climatic change and inequality are resolved.

“United Nations will continue to bring people together to build bridges and create space for solutions. We will keep up the pressure and we will never give up.”

“As we begin this New Year, let’s resolve to confront threats, defend human dignity and build a better future together,” he said.