S. Sudan pays least amount for EAC budget

South Sudan has paid one million US dollars, less than a quarter of the required contribution to the East African Community this year, a member of parliament at the regional legislature has said.

All EAC member countries are required to 8.6 million dollars for the 2017/2018 budget which prioritizes implementation of the EAC Single Customs Territory, the Common Market Protocol and enhancement of productivity and value addition in key productive sectors.

The budget also takes cognizance of development of cross-border infrastructure and harmonization of laws, policies and standards, implementation of a liberalized airspace, a One Area Network and Peace and Security initiatives.

The member countries include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The money paid, 12% of the total amount required, is a “good step” for the country, said Honorable Kim Gai.

But he said if South Sudan continues to give its contribution to the East African economic bloc, then citizens will benefit from job opportunities.

“We need to at least pay; not at once but we can pay quarter every two months or any other amount because also there are good jobs that South Sudanese can get at the EAC,” added Hon Gai.

However, South Sudan still has a deficit of 6.7 million dollars as part of its contribution to the 2016/2017 financial year of the regional body.

This totals to 14.3 million dollars the amount that the country owes the economic bloc since its entry in 2016 as the 6th member.

None of the states has paid all for this financial except Tanzania; with Burundi having paid nothing.

Meanwhile, Kenya has paid 49%, Uganda 79% and Rwanda 59%.

The current financial year 2017/2018 ends in 3 months.

According to Hon. Gai, members of the East African Legislative Assembly are currently preparing for the next financial year budget.