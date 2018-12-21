Athletic body call for eradication of child marriage

The President of South Sudan Olympic Committee has called on it’s members in states to advocate for eradication of early marriage in the country.

Speaking to members of states committees during the federation briefing on 2019 plan in Juba on Wednesday, Juma Stephen said the message from International Olympic is for its members nation wide to advocate for eradication of early marriage.

“The message we brought from the International Olympic is that all associations must advocacy and prevent early marriage.”

The president said girl child must equally participate in sport activities as boys.

“In the sport, we should give chance to our girls to participate in all sport activities to discourage early marriage.”

He urged members of state committees to work with government and traditional leaders to eliminated child marriage.

“As we say sport for all, we have to advocate for eradication of early marriage with our governments in the states and to the chiefs.”

South Sudan Transitional Constitution recognizes that anyone below the age of 18 is a child. However, on marriage, it stipulates that one has to be of “marriageable age” without defining the age.

Some cultures among communities in South Sudan believe that someone becomes of marriageable age when they are initiated at the age of 16 or 17.

In South Sudan, customary law is in operation and such a person is considered an adult by customary law.