S.Sudan, Nigeria sign MoU on Cooperation

South Sudan and Nigeria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on General Cooperation.

This is according to the Nigerian Sun newspaper.

It reports that the agreement was signed yesterday by Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama.

It covers trade and investment, health, sports, cultural, educational and technical areas.

At the signing ceremony, Nhial said: “As a matter of fact, our relationship dates back, perhaps to the early 90s when Nigeria came to the assistance of the people of Sudan in resolving their internal problems.”

For his part, Onyeama said “Nigeria believed that the agreement will be a win-win for both countries and will be a real platform for meaningful and profitable cooperation for both countries.”