S. Sudan moves up in the FIFA ranking

South Sudan moved up one place to the 153rd spot in FIFA’s monthly global football rankings released on Thursday.

The first FIFA World Ranking of 2018 saw very few significant changes as only 22 friendlies took place since the December edition.

The Bright Stars who have 148 points in the rankings currently sit 46th amongst other teams in the African continent.

The Bright Stars have not yet had any engagement in a game this year with their serious game to come in September when they play Mali in the 2019 Africa Nation Cup in Juba.

Uganda is the highest ranked in the East African region sitting at the 16th position in the African continent and 73rd in the world.

The Next FIFA World Rankings will be released on the 15th of February 2018.