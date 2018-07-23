S. Sudan listed among countries with high modern slavery prevalence

A new report has listed South Sudan among ten countries in the world with the highest prevalence of modern slavery.

The other countries include Eritrea, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Mauritania, Pakistan, Cambodia, Iran and North Korea.

The Index was released over by the Walk Free Foundation, the International Labour Organization-ILO and the International Organization for Migration-IOM.

According to Walk Free Foundation, modern Slavery is a situation in which one person has taken away another person’s freedom – their freedom to control their body, their freedom to choose to refuse certain work or to stop working – so that they can be exploited.

“It is a confronting reality that even in the present day, men, women and children all over the world remain victims of modern slavery,” according to Global Findings.

“They are bought and sold in public markets, forced to marry against their will and provide labour under the guise of “marriage,”.

WFF said this is being done though threats, violence, coercion, abuse of power and deception.

The partner organizations say these are the confronting reality in those countries including South Sudan and men, women and children are the victims.

They said people are bought and sold in public markets, women and girls are forced to marry against their will and provide labor under the pretext of “marriage”.

However, among the countries mentioned, South Sudan has not been included as one of them not taking the least action to combat modern slavery.

In the report, 10 governments namely-the Netherlands, United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Norway, Portugal and Montenegro, are taking the most action to respond to modern slavery.