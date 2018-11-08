What can S. Sudan learn from US mid-term elections 2018

An official from the US embassy in Juba says South Sudan can learn from his country midterm elections by reinforcing a system that promotes democracy.

The United States held midterm elections on Tuesday, where Americans voted for all 435 seats in the House.

In Juba, the US Embassy hosted an event to observe these mid-term elections with some South Sudanese officials and members of the press.

The event was to observers to understand its concept and to see if South Sudan can learn any lesson from the US democracy.

Speaking to Journalists at US Embassy who attended the live screening of the elections, the Public Affairs officer, Jonathan Cebra said these midterm elections are very competitive elections.

“These were very close Elections in some cases the winning candidate had barely 50 % or even less than 50% but for the most part people are accepting the results, in some cases, they may be challenges to the legal system, but you are not seeing people going out in the streets.”

Mr. Cebra said South Sudan need to establish a system that promotes fair and free elections.

“You are not seeing violence, we haven’t been seeing violence in the lead up to the election, and I think that’s an important lesson you want to have a system that permits that because people can lose and continue to have successful lives.”

The founding fathers of the United States set up a political system of checks involving frequent, rolling American elections in even-numbered years.

House members serve two-year terms, so they run in both “on years” with presidential contests, as well as in off years, without a presidential race, along with one-third of the Senate.

The 2018 United States elections were held in the United States on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

These midterm elections take place in the middle of Republican President Donald Trump’s first term.

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate are contested.

In addition, 39 state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, are also contested.

Female candidates performed particularly well in the elections, all Democrats.

Two 29-year-old Democrats – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Abby Finkenauer – are due to be the youngest women ever to win House seats.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress.

Sharice Davids and Debra Haaland the first Native American women to be elected to Congress.

The outcome of this 2018 mid-term elections shows that the Democrats have taken control of the US House of Representatives, which is considered by many Americans as a big blow to President Donald Trump.

Some American analysts went on to say that a Democratic majority in the lower chamber for the first time in eight years will restrict President Trump’s ability to steer his program through Congress.

But Trump’s Republicans are saying, they are set to strengthen their grip on the Senate.