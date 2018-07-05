S. Sudan leaders told to build confidence of citizens

The UN Deputy Secretary-General has called on South Sudanese leaders to put in place confidence building measures to allow the displaced people return to their homes.

Amina Mohamed made the remarks after concluding a 2-day visit to South Sudan to promote women’s participation in peace, security and development.

“We welcomed Khartoum and that it leads into an important part of what was sustained in this accord and that is the day after,” she said.

“What is the plan then, and what will the leadership and the government of South Sudan put in place as confidence building measures for the people of South Sudan?”

According to UN estimates, the conflict across South Sudan displaced nearly 4 million – including 2 million IDPs and nearly 2 million refugees in neighboring countries.

Majority of these victims of the conflict which was triggered by political wrangles among the leaders in 2013 are women, children and the elderly.

Ms. Amina said she got first-hand testimonies from women who suffered sexual violence and rape and killings during the 5 years of conflict.

The Nigerian diplomat urged the South Sudan leaders to do more to end all forms of violence against women and children by building strong institutions.