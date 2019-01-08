S.Sudan leaders need to help Sudan out of turmoil – Sudanese analyst

South Sudanese leaders should reciprocate the role the Sudanese government played in ending its conflict to help his country overcome the ongoing political unrest, a Sudanese analyst has appealed.

Professor Siddigui Kabelo, who is a re-known economist in the region says, should the conflict in Sudan continue, it will affect the two countries both politically and economically.

“That’s why it is wise for the leaders of South Sudan to think of all means of their interests.”

He calls on the South Sudan peace parties to bring together the conflicting parties in Sudan to negotiate and resolve their differences.

“They brought you to negotiate to bring peace and solve problems of the Republic of South Sudan. Now, you should do the same, bring the people together to resolve this conflict.”