S. Sudan leaders pledge to engage ‘constructively’ at RF

Leaders attending the High-level revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia have pledged to engage constructively in good faith as called for by the international community.

Last Saturday, foreign heads of mission in South Sudan urged all parties to negotiate constructively, genuinely, and in good faith to end the conflict.

They are diplomats from the Troika member states, the African Union and the European Union.

The envoys said they expect the forum to deliver real and concrete progress towards peace in the Republic South Sudan.

“As FDs we have come to participate in this High-level Revitalization Forum process with commitment and determination to do all in our power to achieve a just and honorable peace for our people,” said Deng Alor, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the transitional government and representative of the former detainees.

“To this end, we will engage our colleagues and compatriot in good faith.”

The international community stressed that for the forum to succeed; full humanitarian access must be agreed upon and implemented by all parties to the conflict.

The diplomats also called for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, a permanent ceasefire by the parties.

“We are the biggest producers of refugees. So with such a state in the country, we should be ashamed to call ourselves leaders of South Sudan, if we don’t see something done about it,” stressed Dr Lam Akol.

For his part, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro who is representing the transitional government, said the government stands ready to discuss in good faith for the success of the forum.

“Our people are patiently following us expecting news for them to celebrate the end of their insecurity, internal displacement, refuge and socio-economic disability,” he said.

“So the TGoNU is there for ready to engage, and as constructively as directed by the president of the Republic.”

The IGAD high level revitalization forum was scheduled in June this year to reinvigorate and develop a realistic timeline for full implementation of the 2015 peace deal.