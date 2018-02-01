S. Sudan leaders should not feel irreplaceable – Akuei

South Sudanese leaders should not delay attainment of peace, thinking they are the best people the country can produce, the Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce has said.

Simon Akuei said those who do not compromise should be held accountable and dealt with by the international community.

He said during the upcoming revitalization forum, the parties should think about the people of South Sudan rather than their own interests.

“Those will not be able to compromise in some way, the international community should be given the mandate to deal with them because they are not the best people South Sudan has,” stressed Mr Akuei.

“All the parties; the government and the opposition should think of the people and they should not think that they are the best people South Sudan has produced. There are so many out there.”

In an interview with Eye Radio, Mr Akuei said those leaders who do not want peace can be replaced by other intellectuals from the country.

The next phase of the revitalization forum is expected to take place next week.

The High-level Revitalization Forum was proposed by IGAD last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop revised and realistic timeline.

It will also form implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transitional period.

The first session was held in December last year, where the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access was signed.