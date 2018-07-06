S. Sudan leaders described as ‘discredited, dysfunctional and incapable’

A member of the UK parliament has called on his country to invest in the young generation of South Sudan, saying the current leadership has failed.

Charles Thomas describes the leaders as “completely discredited, dysfunctional and incapable of gaining the confidence of their own nation and that of the international community”.

He was speaking during a debate on South Sudan at the UK parliament on Wednesday.

The UK parliament held the session as South Sudan parties are engaged in peace talks in Khartoum, Sudan.

Mr Thomas says several peace agreements have been signed—a total of 10—including one signed recently in Khartoum between President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar, facilitated by President Bashir of Sudan.

“Every single time the ceasefire has violated and, if anything, violence has intensified afterwards,” he said.

“These agreements have a history of promising much but delivering little, as they rely on the good will of both parties without the strategy and accountability required to sustain them.”

Many aid organizations, according to him have invested in South Sudan since independence, wishing to support this young country.

Mr Thomas said they have approached many potential donors who regard investing in South Sudan as a complete waste of resources in the current unstable climate and arguably many millions of dollars may as well have been poured down the drain.

He said that what the UK needs to do is to intensify efforts and enforce a ceasefire.

Mr Thomas also added that there is an opportunity now to invest in an intelligent groups of young leaders who exist across tribal divides.

Training, good governance and moral leadership for the next generation are again, he said is of the highest priority.