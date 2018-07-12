S. Sudan, Kenya urged to disarm pastoralists

Uganda is urging South Sudan and Kenya to disarm their pastoral communities.

The call came on Wednesday during the opening of a 2-day consultative meeting in Entebbe to ratify the IGAD Protocol on Transhumance.

Ugandan State Minister for Karamoja, Moses Kizige, says they have already set conducive environment to implement the law by disarming the Karamojong warriors.

Kenya’s Turkana and Pokot nomadic pastoralists continue to raid the Karamojong, who have since become vulnerable after government disarmed them.

Previously, battles between the Karamojong and Turkana and Pokots for pasture and water led to loss of human life and livestock.

“We expect Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia to do so (disarm pastoralists) as the first step and IGAD needs to ensure it is done in order to integrate the pastoral communities,” Kizige stated.

The disarmament is meant to pave way for free movement of pastoralists and stamp out cattle rustling in the region.