S. Sudan joins East African employers’ organization

South Sudan has finally been allowed to join the East African Employers Organization after waiting for many years.

The organization is a special fraternity of employers that was established in 2010 to promote the interests of employers at the regional level.

It is legally registered in 2011 with the Government of Tanzania.

According to the Secretary General for regional employers’ organization, South Sudan had for many years asked to join “but they did not qualify to come aboard because the country was yet to join the East African Community”.

Dr. Aggrey Mlimuka said now that the country has become the 6th member of the East African Community, it will officially enter the East African Employers Organization fold in June.

The Tanzanian Daily News website reports that Dr Aggrey made the announcement during 4th annual general meeting of the group held in Tanzania.

In addition to that, the employers’ organization wants the regional bloc to push the six governments of the member states in fast tracking free movement of workers, capital persons and labor.

It said this is in order to ensure proper integration, through scrapping or reducing workers and residential permits fees.

However, the EAC secretariat in Arusha said free movement of people will only be viable once each member state issued machine-readable Identity Cards.