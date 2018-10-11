S. Sudan will end up empty if the new deal fails – UN special envoy

A UN special envoy to the Great Horn of Africa warns that failure to implement the revitalized peace agreement will result in an empty country.

Mohammed Afey told the Kenyan TV-KTN during an interview on Thursday that the biggest responsibility lies with South Sudanese leaders to make sure the agreement work.

“If that agreement does not work, South Sudan will be empty of its population. Now it is not our intention to empty South Sudan. I think first of all the biggest responsibility lies with the leadership of South Sudan.”

The diplomat made the remarks while hundreds of Kenyans took to the streets earlier on Thursday in Nairobi to protest against what they call corruption by South Sudanese leaders being aided by Kenyan financial institutions.

It aimed to pay solidarity with the suffering South Sudanese citizens.

Mr. Afey said South Sudanese leaders bear the biggest responsibilities to make sure the peace agreement works.

“The biggest challenge lies with the political leaders of South Sudan to feel the pain of their people and end the war. And even as they have penned an agreement, they must make that agreement work.”

He describes the situation in South Sudan as painful and a shame for Africa.

“First of all, I think the issue of South Sudan is a painful issue and for Africa, I think it is a shame that the youngest nation in African immediately after celebrating independence can get to war with its self.”

The agreement that aims at ending the five-year civil war, was inked by the parties a month ago in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.