S. Sudan embassy in Uganda accused of obstructing peace briefing

A civil society group operating in Uganda says it may take legal action against the South Sudan embassy after it was prevented from conducting a briefing on the peace process.

The Center for Peace and Justice was supposed to conduct the briefing at the Cavendish University last week.

However, the Executive Director of the advocacy group, Tito Anthony, said just few hours to the event, they were informed that they were not allowed to conduct it without an approval from the embassy.

He said the embassy thinks the process is political.

“As a civil society organization, we will continue trying our efforts to do whatever necessary so that we think will keep our people updated on the High Level Revitalization Forum,” Mr Anthony told Eye Radio.

Mr. Anthony added that they were prevented even after they had conducted a similar briefing earlier and was attended by the ambassador himself.

He told Eye Radio they will get in touch with the embassy and in case it continues to impede their work, the organization will take a legal step.

“If worse comes to worse, we could still go back to the government of Uganda and tell them the South Sudan embassy is obstructing our activities,” he stressed.

“As a legally registered entity, we have a site to report to, which is the Uganda National NGO Bureau.”

Efforts to reach the embassy for a comment were unsuccessful.