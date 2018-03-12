S. Sudan and Egypt sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

The visiting Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its counterpart to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU, which was signed in Juba on Monday, will focus on areas of capacity building and enhancing the cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

This development comes after President Salva Kiir received a message of solidarity and support from President Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi which was delivered by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

During the visit, President Kiir held bilateral talks with the Shoukry at the State House.

“The dialogue between two ministries of foreign affairs is to provide us the opportunity to discuss in depth all of the circumstance related to both regional and international the dimension of our relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayii Deng, the signing “highlights and emphasize the oneness” of the two countries.

“We are also bound by the creator because we drink and share the Nile, which has been a source of life since time immemorial for our people in both countries.”

The Egyptian FM will then proceed to Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where he will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.