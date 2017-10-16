S. Sudan dropped by 3 points in FIFA ranking

South Sudan National Football team has dropped by three points in October’s FIFA ranking.

In this month ranking which was announced this morning the bright stars have fallen to 153 at FIFA level and 47 at Africa level.

Last month, the country was ranked 150 at FIFA ranking, and 44 in Africa.

Regression of South Sudan at FIFA ranking after it lost to the neighboring country Uganda in CHAN games.

The highest south Sudan FIFA ranking was 134 in November 2015 while the lowest FIFA ranking was 205 in September 2013.

German is topping the list worldwide followed by Brazil with Portugal in the third place.