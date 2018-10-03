S. Sudan drawns aganist Uganda in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations

The South Sudan national Under-23 side has been drawn against Uganda in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Sudan will start off their campaign between November 12 and 20 for the first round while the second and third rounds have been planned for March and June 2019.

Eight teams will qualify for the quadrennial competition to be hosted by Egypt in December next year with the top three nations qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football tourney.

This will be the third time that South Susan and Uganda come up against each other in a continental competition. The Bright Stars the senior national team where beaten 5-0 in an African Nations championship last year but It will be the first time that South Sudan U23 takes part in the championship.

Nigeria is the defending champions after beating Algeria 2-1 in the final played in Dakar, Senegal.

Neighbors Kenya kick-start the campaign against Mauritius, Burundi playsTanzania while Ethiopia will play Somalia in an all Cecafa region fixture.

Rwanda plays DR Congo.

The 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will be the 3rd edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, the quadrennial international age-restricted football championship organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the men’s under-23 national teams of Africa.