S. Sudan declared Cholera-free

The Ministry of Health and World Health Organization on Wednesday declared South Sudan Cholera-free.

In 2016, the Ministry and its partners announced the first case of cholera at Lologo in Juba.

The outbreak then spread to 26 counties with 436 deaths and over 20,000 cases across the country.

“Until the 18th of December last year, we did not received any case of cholera having had seven weeks of no case of cholera reported,” said Dr Riek Gai, the Minister of Health.

“Declaring the end of cholera outbreak does not mean that the fight against any future outbreak of cholera is over.”

For her part, the country representative for the World Health Organization, Evans Liyosi, said the longest cholera outbreak was as a result of the prolonged conflict in the country.

“The outbreak occurred at the height of the conflict, fighting was going and everybody was hiding.”

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated.

It can be prevented by using clean water that has been made safe after treating with chlorine or boiling.