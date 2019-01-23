Gov’t to review tax policies on UN agencies

The South Sudan taxation authorities will soon review the tax exemption policy regarding UN agencies in South Sudan, according to the director general of the South Sudan Customs Service, Gen. Akol Ayii.

“The exemption should be on specific goods, not every goods,” he said.

This comes after the institution says it has been losing billions of pounds to some goods imported by the UN agencies and humanitarian groups.

One notable import is fuel, and the UN agencies is not taxed on it, said Gen. Ayii.

However, to avoid such loses, general Ayii said UNMISS will be required to buy fuel in the country. “They must buy from here such that they can boost our economy and give us some dollars also”

However, Section 7 of the Convention On The Privileges And Immunities Of The United Nations stipulates that the UN, its assets, income and other property shall be: exempted from customs duties and prohibitions and restrictions on imports and exports in respect of articles imported or exported by the United Nations for its official use.