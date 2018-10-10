S. Sudan commemorates Daniel Comboni day in Juba

South Sudan’s Catholics in Juba today commemorated the death of Saint Daniel Comboni who died 137 years ago.

Hundreds of faithful, including, church leaders, schoolchildren, and women – gathered at St. Teresa Cathedral at Kator for prayers.

The Provincial Superior of Comboni Missionaries in South Sudan, Louis Okot Ochermoi, who addressed the celebrants, called upon the leaders of South Sudan to emulate St Daniel Comboni.

“My message to all the leaders let us keep in our hearts and in our mind the passion to serve people who are disadvantaged in our community the message which comes from the example of Saint Daniel Comboni.”

He also urged the leaders to be mindful of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

“Our hope is that our leaders also may have this same heart a heart of paying attention to those who are really victims of the crises in our country because the most disadvantaged are the children, youth, old people, the mothers who are ranging with their children all without protection.”

Comboni died in Khartoum, Sudan, on the 10th of October 1881 – after freeing slaves and offering education to African children, including Sudanese.

He was the son of poor Italian gardeners who became the first Catholic Bishop of Central Africa, and one of the great missionaries in the Catholic Church’s history.