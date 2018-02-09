S. Sudan may ‘collapse’ if parties don’t agree

Parties at the revitalization forum must reach an agreement to save the country from collapsing, said a member of former Political Detainees.

The statement comes as parties disagree on several issues delaying the signing of the declaration of principles, which will be the basis for the deliberations on the second phase of the high-level revitalization forum.

The forum started on Monday and in the last three days parties have been deliberating on some areas of Chapter one and two of the peace agreement.

They include the Transitional Government of National Unity and the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements.

Pagan Amum said if the parties at the peace talks do not agree to a new transition government, the country may collapse further.

“If we don’t agree to a new transition, the country may disintegrate and the state may totally collapse because there will be serious vacuum,” he stressed.

“We must reach an agreement through this revitalization process. It will be a revitalized peace agreement, with new institutions for the new transition.”

The second phase of the HLRF is expected to end next week.