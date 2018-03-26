Buma schoolgirls demand boarding schools

Almost 36% of South Sudan’s primary pupils had no access to latrines and 85% had no school fencing in 2016, according to the Annual Education Census.

This is just enough to tell the challenges that the ongoing crisis has caused to the education system in the country.

Despite this, schoolgirls in Buma State are urging development partners to help construct a boarding school in order to protect them from early and forced marriages.

“What is preventing us from acquiring education is that, we are being given to men when we are still young and there is no one to protect us from this cultural practice,” said Rejoice Adima, a pupil at Boma Itti Primary School.

One of the most common reasons why children drop out of school, the Annual Education Census showed, is ‘long distance to school’.

Martha James, a pupil at Nyat Primary School, says this is coupled with other issues that prevent girls from attending schools.

“If we are staying to with our moms, we have a lot of work to do,” she said. “We will not have enough time for reading; that is why we need boarding to stay in boarding school.”

In Buma State, the rate of complication during birth among young mothers is high due to early pregnancy, according Rebecca Ajak – who works for Inter-church Medical Assistance as a midwife.

She said this is one of reasons why many girls drop out of school at an early age.

“The girl education is very low because the community is using girls as their resources” and that is why girls need at conducive environment far from obstruction,” added Ms Ajak.

“Parents need to know that girls’ education is very important.”

What it means to construct a boarding school in S. Sudan

Starting a boarding school is a complicated and lengthy process although they are meant to help pupils and students focus on their education without interference from external forces, according to experts.

It not only requires resources and land but also security for the children who will be enrolled at those education institutions.

However, an education assessment in November 2016 revealed that widespread attacks against functional schools have occurred since December 2013, with at least one in three schools having suffered one or more attacks by armed groups or forces.

The provision of safe learning spaces, trained and committed teachers, and basic education materials are essential to meet the immediate needs of children and adolescents in South Sudan, said the UN children’s agency.

The capacity of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction to respond to the needs of children remains limited, it added.

Meanwhile, the capacity of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) providing frontline services needs continuous strengthening to be actively engaged in quality education service delivery.