S. Sudan appoints new coach

South Sudan have appointed Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek as country’s new national team coach.

The Algerian-born German will replace Abdurrahman Rajab who has been temporarily in charge of the team since late last year.

Abdelmalek, who managed Burundi between 2015 and 2017, also worked with Djoliba AC Bamako of Mali.

Last week, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) said two coaches, Jorge Anon from Uruguayan and Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek an Algerian-born German, had expressed interest in working with the national team.

Anthony John, the Secretary General of SSFA said the federation chose Abdelmalek because of his experience with African football.

“We sat as the federation and chose Mr. Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek out of the two who had applied for the position of National team coach,” he told Eye Radio in a telephone interview.

The new national team coach is expected in the country on the 5th March to sign his contract with the federation.

“We want him to be in country by the 5th on next month so he can sign the contract and start work immediately,” said Anthony.

His task will be leading the team to the 2019 African cup of nation in Cameroon where the Bright Stars will play Mali on 7th September 2018.