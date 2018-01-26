S. Sudan Ambassador to Russia resigns

South Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Telar Ring Deng, has resigned.

In an interview with VOA, Ambassador Deng said he tendered his resignation letter to President Salva Kiir On Thursday.

He said he resigned before receiving a letter from Foreign Affairs Minister, Deng Alor Kuol, asking him to report to Juba within 72 hours for a consultation.

The diplomat declined to give reasons for his decision to leave his Moscow post.

He said he would like to work towards peace in South Sudan as a private citizen.

Deng was appointed head of mission to Russia in 2014 after the South Sudan National Legislative Assembly rejected his first appointment, as minister for justice.