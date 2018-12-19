S. Sudan the 3rd world’s country at risk of humanitarian catastrophe in 2019 – IRC

The International Rescue Committee’s emergency response experts have ranked South Sudan as the third country in the world most at risk of humanitarian catastrophe next year.

Other countries that topped the list are Yemen and the DR Congo.

According to IRC’s watch list released yesterday, these countries are at high risk of deterioration due to a high prevalence of human risk such as armed conflict or economic collapse.

The report further indicated natural risk such as drought, flooding and other climate-related events as risk factors, coupled with pre-existing vulnerability and limited capacity to cope.

Bob Kitchen is the International Rescue Committee’s Vice President for Emergencies.

In a statement issued in New York yesterday, he says internal conflict is a common theme across the top ranked countries, with nine out of 10 countries experiencing fighting on a national or local scale.

Bob Kitchen says in South Sudan, there are some grounds for cautious optimism as the peace deal progresses.

However, he says, despite this, IRC experts are seeing dangerous levels of hunger in South Sudan, with approximately half of the population predicted to be in food crisis in early 2019.

Mr. Kitchen says conflict also persists in some areas across the country making people live in fear and a likelihood to flee their homes in 2019.

He says any backsliding on the peace deal could have immediate and devastating humanitarian consequences.

The IRC top Official says across the globe, the scale of need in 2019 is likely to stretch resources beyond their limit.

He emphasized that it is vital for IRC to step up funding for these anticipated crises before more lives are lost.

Countries appear on the Watch – list because the IRC’s analysis suggests they are at high risk of experiencing events that could trigger a humanitarian crisis.

They were selected, scored and ranked by means of a multi-stage process of quantitative and qualitative analysis.

For additional INFO: https://www.rescue.org/press-release/yemen-drc-south-sudan-greatest-risk-humanitarian-crisis-2019-warn-irc-expert