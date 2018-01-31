Why S. South Sudan has failed to pay contributions to EAC

The Secretary General of East African Affairs in Juba says the government is making efforts to offset its contribution to the regional bloc.

South Sudan was supposed to pay more than 6.7 million dollar as part of its contribution to the regional parliament for the financial year 2016/2017.

An additional 8.4 million dollars is supposed to be paid by the new member for the current 2017/2018 budget.

Mou Mou Athian – the Secretary General for South Sudan secretariat for East African affairs – attributed the delays in remitting to the current economic challenges the country is experiencing.

“There are promises that something will be done; I cannot quantify that, but that is the hope we have until now,” he said.

“The partner states understand that we are young and we have some small issues which are bothering us that will have to be settled.”

However, Mr Athian told Eye Radio this afternoon that relevant institutions are making the effort to pay up South Sudan’s contribution for the two fiscal years, amounting to 15.1m US Dollars:

“It was us voluntarily who went to join the East African Community and we must go by our obligations.”

Every financial year, the EAC secretariat draws a budget for funding its activities.

Once passed by the EALA, all member states are expected to make equal contributions to fund the budget.

The budget of the fiscal year 2017/2018 is 110 million dollars. And of this, South Sudan is required to pay 8.4 million dollars.

Other regional member states include; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi respectively.